Just Released Longview Prisoner Back in Jail After Attacking Off Duty Jailers
(Longview, Texas) - Not to make light of this story but all I can see in my head is an episode of Law & Order. A dude just gets out of jail. To celebrate, he violates his probation and goes to a bar.
As soon as he walks in to that bar, he spots some men who worked at the jail. His anger with those men overtakes him and he attacks them. This leads to his arrest and his return to the jail he just got out of. *dun dun*
Longview Man Recently Released From Jail Attacks Off Duty Jailers
Sunday morning, June 8, around 1:30, Longview Police were called to a bar in the 100 block of East Tyler Street (KLTV). It's not known which bar the man was at but there are several in the area. Inside, four off duty jailers and a deputy were enjoying some time off.
Recently released inmate Dylan Alexander Jeffus recognized the men and said they needed to leave the bar. After this, Jeffus attacked the men. Details become sketchy after this point.
Jeffus Once Police Arrived at the Bar
When police arrived, Jeffus was still in the bar. One of the officers approached him and Jeffus took a swing at the officer. Jeffus was eventually corralled. Jeffus was booked into the Gregg County Jail and charged with four counts of assaulting a public servant, one count of resisting arrest and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.
In total, his bond came to $185,000. $50,000 for each assaulting a peace officer charge, $20,000 for each assaulting a public servant charge and $5,000 for the resisting arrest charge. At this time, Jeffus still remains in jail.
