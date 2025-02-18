(Tyler, Texas) - Scammers never sleep. They are always looking for the newest and sneakiest ways to attack us in the hopes of stealing our money or our personal information. Those same scammers will even use legitimate businesses or organizations to hide behind.

Legitimate can be used loosely when describing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) but they are here and we have to abide by their rules. Right now, scammers are using the IRS in the hopes of stealing both your personal information and your money.

Scammers Using the IRS to Attack Texans in a New Phishing Scheme

Here's how it works; scammers will impersonate the IRS by sending you a text message, an email or a message through one of your social media accounts (KHOU). They will use the announcement of unpaid $1,400 stimulus checks to lure you in.

When you respond, a link will be sent to give them the information needed to deposit the check. There is no deposit. The link to be clicked on contains malware that will allow the scammer to access your computer or phone to steal whatever information they want.

How to Avoid Becoming a Victim of This Phishing Scheme

The IRS will never contact you by text message, email or through social media. They will only communicate by sending a letter in the mail. If you receive one of these text messages, emails or social media instant messages, Do Not click on any link.

Report the message to your local authorities so they can get the word out in your neighborhood that these messages are going around. You can also send an email to phishing@irs.gov with the details of the scam message.

