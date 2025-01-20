(Irving, Texas) - We are all too familiar with wild hogs across our fair state. They get into our yards and tear up everything all for a few grub worms. They are a menace and it's very difficult to get rid of them once you see the first one.

The thing about these menaces is that they're a problem not only in the rural areas of Texas, but inside the city limits, too. For an Irving neighborhood, they've been seeing a issue with wild hogs rooting around their yards for a while now. Two neighbors decided to team up and found a clever way to keep the porkers at bay.

Irving Neighbors Join Forces to Combat Wild Hogs

Irving neighbors Kathy Martin and Tom Caron have been seeing and recording wild hog activity in their neighborhood for a while now. Yards have been torn up, flower beds uprooted and other plants completely destroyed because of these swine wandering through their area. The two neighbors decided to erect what they call "The Baconator."

The set up an electric fence on the front of their yard in the hopes that the shock will scare away the nuisances. As Caron told WFAA, the fence is on a timer. It comes on about 10:30 p.m. and stays on until 5:30 a.m. To protect their neighbors from walking into it, they added Christmas lights that turn on when the fence is activated.

Hope for the Electric Fence Protection

Neither neighbor knows for sure, right now, if the fence has been effective. As for the City of Irving, they have set up a large trap at Champions Park. So far, nothing has been caught. In the meantime, residents can only wait and see if their measures against these hogs will work.

