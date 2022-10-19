Is Dak Back This Week?

After an impressive run from his backup, and of course the Cowboys' stellar defense, Dak Prescott is all set to make his first start under center since Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he had to leave early with a right thumb fracture.

Dak is Back!

The Dallas Cowboys currently sit at 5-2, and second place in the NFC East. Not bad for a team that lost their star QB the first game of the season. Backup Cooper Rush went 4-1 as a starter this season his only loss was last week against division rivals, and right now the best team in football, Philadelphia Eagles.

I asked Dak Prescott after the #Cowboys loss to the #Eagles whether he believes this week will make his return from fractured thumb: “Yeah, for sure. That’s my plan.” via Ed Werder.

During his impressive run, Rush did his part to help Dallas beat last year's AFC champs the Cincinnati Bengals, a resurgent New York Giants, a ho-hum Washington Commanders squad, and the reigning Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams. He threw four touchdowns and no interceptions in those games.

Unfortunately he didn't fare as well against the Eagles, throwing 3 interceptions to just 1 touchdown. But still he really held it together in Dak's absence. Way to go, Coop!

Dak will make his return against a struggling 1-4 Detroit Lions team that has suffered three straight losses. And for what it's worth Prescott is also 3-0 against the Lions in his career, with the most recent one being a 35-27 road win in 2019. He three for 444 passing yards to go with three touchdowns that day. Wouldn't mind seeing more of those fireworks from Dallas' offense this week.

The Lions and Cowboys square off Sunday at noon from AT&T Stadium.

