Let’s Take a Peak Inside Dak Prescott’s Amazing Prosper, Texas Home

Being the face of the most lucrative sports team in America is not easy, but it does pay very well. Last season Dak Prescott finally inked his big deal with the Dallas Cowboys, but he's been living in this Dallas, TX suburb since '19.

Get our free mobile app

The starting quarterback on America's Team is one of the most analyzed in all of sports, but, yeah, it does have many perks.

One year ago Dak inked a contract, that according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, is for four-years and worth $160 million, including $126 million guaranteed. The average annual value of the contract over the first three years of the deal is $42 million per year, Schefter reported. This was a big bump in pay for Prescott who made $31.4 million under the tag last season.

But on top of his salary, the star quarterback is endorsing and working alongside various international brands: AT&T, Beats by Dre, Campbell's Chunky Soup, Adidas, Direct TV, 7-Eleven, Sleep Number, Oikos, Pepsi, Citibank, and New Era.

In fact his $107.5 million haul from the year ending May 1st put him fourth among all athletes and the top NFL player. His other endorsements, which netted Prescott around $10 million that year, include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sleep Number, 7/11, and DirecTV.

With all that money coming in, it'd actually appear the face of the Cowboys is living in a relatively modest home outside of Prosper. And while Amari Cooper has a new football home, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Ezekiel Elliott, and Tony Pollard will all be looking, once-again, to Dak to fire up one of the NFL's most dangerous offenses -- and hopefully a deep playoff run too.

Now let's see inside his home:

Let's Look Inside Dak Prescott's Amazing Home in Prosper, Texas Being the face of the most lucrative sports team in America is not easy, but it does pay very well. Last year Dak Prescott finally inked his big deal with America's Team, but he's been living in his Prosper, TX home since '19.

Take a Look Inside the Home of Ezekiel Elliott in Frisco, Texas The Dallas Cowboys Running Back has a gorgeous home not far from the stadium.