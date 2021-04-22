Is It Just Me, or Is This Texas State Trooper’s Vehicle Intimidating AF?

Wowza.

I've seen some pretty fancy cop cars, but I've never seen anything quite like the one I saw posted on Austin's Reddit page today. Jeezaloo.

Do you guys think it's big enough?

The police have always been there for me when I needed them. This post isn't meant to bash them at all. I'd rather just speculate as to why this is a police car. Perhaps there are good reasons that I just don't understand.

To me, it just looks like it's meant for intimidation.

Everyone gets a little nervous when they see a cop car, even if they aren't doing anything illegal. You kind of get a sense that the cops can see and hear you better than someone in a regular car. It's like we think they have some kind of superpower that can identify an expired registration sticker from miles away. Some people even end up making driving mistakes they wouldn't just because of the anxiety they get when they see a police vehicle.

Can you imagine this guy behind you at a light? I'd probably wet my pants.

Get our free mobile app

Perhaps this is a vehicle that was seized from a drug dealer and then refurbished or something. I understand that happens pretty often. But something about this one in particular seems impractical and a bit of overkill. It's not about scaring people into submission. It's about maintaining the law, right?

What do you think? If you have some great insight as to why this particular truck makes a great police vehicle, please comment below.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.