Uh oh, it's happening. I think we can handle a gas shortage if it came to that here in the south. Luckily there are no signs of gas shortages in East Texas at the moment, however, we are getting reports of a shortage that will send many of us to check our junk drawers and the center console of our car.

It's no secret that in the south you don't mess with our fried chicken, but now, they're messing with the sauces that go with our fried chicken, that is a hard no. The Chick-fil-A in Bossier City took to their Facebook to inform our community of the shortages. "Due to industry-wide sauce shortages, we will temporarily be limiting sauces until further notice. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience."

Due to industry wide sauce shortages, we will temporarily be limiting sauces until further notice. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience. Posted by Chick-fil-A I-220 & Airline Drive on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Chick-fil-A did not come out pointing fingers as to why the sauce shortage is happening. Several articles in circulation on Facebook claim that supply chain shortages are being caused all over the nation due to the slowdown that the ransomware on the Colonial Pipeline experienced.

If you spend time on Twitter you'll see several politicians blaming President Joe Biden for the short supply of Chick-fil-A sauces. Texas Senator Ted Cruz led the pack in throwing blame. No, I am not making this up. Check out the tweets below.