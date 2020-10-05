It Looks Like ‘Cops’ Is Making A Comeback After Months-Long Cancellation

Following the death of George Floyd and nationwide protests against police brutality, the long-running show 'Cops' was cancelled and removed from television networks. But now it looks like the popular show is making a comeback.

Police in Spokane, Washington say that they have two film crews riding along with officers that will last September through November of this year.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the return of the show allows the viewer a glimpse of what takes place during a Deputy’s shift and how unpredictable any situation can be.

The show was supposed to have its 33rd season premiere in June. Instead a spokesperson for the Paramount Network told Deadline “Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return.”

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said in the news release, “Shows like COPS highlight the work of law enforcement. They show, even for a few minutes, what the men and women out protecting our communities deal with day in and day out. People need to see how quickly things can turn, the decisions that need to be made quickly, and how well Deputies and Officers adjust and respond appropriately. They show the hard work and professionalism of law enforcement, despite what some anti-law enforcement activists and those in the media want you to believe.”