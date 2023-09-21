Awesome Things To Do Around East Texas This Weekend

Get our free mobile app

You've made it through another week and now you're looking for something to do this weekend. Well, there are some pretty cool things happening in Tyler, Texas and in Longview, Texas too. There are fun things for the entire family, including your four-legged best friend.

We can also officially say this to, WELCOME TO FALL Y'ALL! Fall will arrive in East Texas early Saturday morning on the 23rd at 2:50. Our days will be getting shorter and the temperatures will be cooling off, which will be a much-welcomed thing around here.

When it comes to weekend events, we have you covered with these activities:

For more information on any specific event, just click or tap on the event name and you'll be redirected to the official events page.

Friday - Sunday, October 1st

East Texas State Fairgrounds @ Rose Complex - Tyler

This year's fair is packed with entertainment. There's a stunt show, sea lion splash, and butterfly exhibit along with other shows plus live music, exhibits, a marketplace, rides, livestock shows, arts and crafts exhibits, and carnival food. Then there's the midway and all the carnival rides too!

Saturday - 7:30a - 11a

Bergfeld Park - Tyler

This fundraising run is raising awareness for childhood cancer. Run entrance fees and donations are used for pediatric cancer research in addition to benefitting childhood cancer families here in East Texas.

Saturday - 8a - 5p

655 S Doctor M Roper Pkwy (Hwy. 69) - Bullard

This military show is honoring America's veterans. There will be a parade Saturday morning, more than 60 military vehicles on display, a WWII plane flyover, Airborne jumpers, a classic car and truck show, tanks, the traveling Texas Wall, and more. This event is coordinated through the Bullard VFD.

Saturday @ 11a

downtown Nacogdoches

This annual event will celebrate art and music and support the East Texas art community. More than 50 artists will be set up to display their creations. Have lunch downtown and enjoy live music on the Visitor Center stage.

Saturday 1p - 3p

Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center (H.G. Mosley Pkwy.) - Longview

Y'all, it's rodeo time LACAC style!! Join us for a Rodeo Round-Up fit for a Queen (and King). It's Dogs, Cats and Cowboy Hats! Hosted by the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview PAWS, we'll have rodeo activities, games, and a ride-thru pet costume contest with super cool prizes all happening at the shelter.

opens Saturday - Halloween evening

8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy. @ Cumberland Rd. - Tyler

The pumpkins will arrive Saturday and you and the kids can pick out the perfect one for your family. It's free to walk around and the kids can take a ride on the barrel train, play some games, and take some fall pics too! Proceeds from the pumpkin patch sale will go towards vital outreach ministries.

