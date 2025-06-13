It’s BOGO Burritos At Chipotle For Customers With Tattoos
Late lunch, anyone? Today only, every Chipotle in Texas and across the country will be offering a buy-one-get-one burrito deal, with one catch: the offer is only available to customers with tattoos.
You read that correctly, to qualify for this BOGO, you've gotta have tatts. The good news though is that they don't have to be permanent ones.
Chipotle locations are offering a special "BUY-ONE-GET-ONE" (BOGO) deal from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm local time, at restaurants only, to customers who have a tattoo, whether it is permanent, temporary, or drawn-on designs, according to a press release.
Of course, Chiptole is famous for its graffiti bags, so why not capitalize on it?
"On the biggest day of the year for tattoos, we are honoring our bold superfans who have artwork reminiscent of the designs on Chipotle's takeout bags," said Stephanie Perdue, Vice President, Brand Marketing. "Fans who aren't ready to embark on their permanent tattoo journey can try out our 13 new temporary designs and enjoy a BOGO entrée."
In conjunction with today's BOGO deal, thirteen Chipotle locations will be handing out temporary flash tattoo sheets. These locations include:
- Atlanta: 3424 Piedmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305
- Austin: 801 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701
- Chicago: 316 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601
- Columbus: 1726 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201
- Denver: 1644 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO 80210
- La Jolla: 8657 Villa La Jolla Dr Ste 209, La Jolla, CA 92037
- Las Vegas: 2540 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
- Los Angeles: 301 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004
- Miami: 891 South Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
- New York: 864 Broadway, New York, NY 10003
- Portland: 240 SW Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97204
- Philadelphia: 1000 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
- San Francisco:3251 20th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94132
- Scottsdale: 15425 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Now, if you'll excuse me, Imma go make a Chipotle run.
