Late lunch, anyone? Today only, every Chipotle in Texas and across the country will be offering a buy-one-get-one burrito deal, with one catch: the offer is only available to customers with tattoos.

You read that correctly, to qualify for this BOGO, you've gotta have tatts. The good news though is that they don't have to be permanent ones.

BOGO Burritos At Chipotle For Customers With Tattoos

Chipotle locations are offering a special "BUY-ONE-GET-ONE" (BOGO) deal from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm local time, at restaurants only, to customers who have a tattoo, whether it is permanent, temporary, or drawn-on designs, according to a press release.

Of course, Chiptole is famous for its graffiti bags, so why not capitalize on it?

"On the biggest day of the year for tattoos, we are honoring our bold superfans who have artwork reminiscent of the designs on Chipotle's takeout bags," said Stephanie Perdue, Vice President, Brand Marketing. "Fans who aren't ready to embark on their permanent tattoo journey can try out our 13 new temporary designs and enjoy a BOGO entrée."

In conjunction with today's BOGO deal, thirteen Chipotle locations will be handing out temporary flash tattoo sheets. These locations include:

Atlanta : 3424 Piedmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305

: 3424 Piedmont Rd, 30305 Austin : 801 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701

: 801 Congress Ave, 78701 Chicago : 316 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601

: 316 N Michigan Ave, 60601 Columbus : 1726 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201

: 1726 N High St, 43201 Denver : 1644 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO 80210

: 1644 E Evans Ave, 80210 La Jolla : 8657 Villa La Jolla Dr Ste 209, La Jolla, CA 92037

: 8657 Villa La Jolla Dr Ste 209, 92037 Las Vegas : 2540 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102

: 2540 S Decatur Blvd, 89102 Los Angeles: 301 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Miami : 891 South Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130

: 891 South Miami Ave, 33130 New York : 864 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

: 864 Broadway, 10003 Portland : 240 SW Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97204

: 240 SW Yamhill St, 97204 Philadelphia : 1000 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

: 1000 S Broad St, 19146 San Francisco:3251 20th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94132

94132 Scottsdale : 15425 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Now, if you'll excuse me, Imma go make a Chipotle run.