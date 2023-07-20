8 Entertaining Family-Friendly East Texas Weekend Events

Get our free mobile app

East Texans are always looking for ways to relax, have some fun, and do something a little bit out of the ordinary, or even their comfort zone when the weekend arrives. Even if it's hot, people still get out and they want to do something and support causes in their local communities.

There are many opportunities for that to happen this weekend around East Texas. Some events will benefit students at TSTC in Marshall, the East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance in Longview, public parks, and more.

Here's a quick look at some of the events that are happening around East Texas this weekend (July 21st and 22nd):

For more information on any of these events, simply click on the event name and you'll be taken to the official page with all the details.

Friday @ 10a

Van Zandt County Library - Canton

The annual splashing event will kick off at 10a t the library and next door to the Blackwell House. There will be snacks and plenty of water and splashing. Just bring yourself, water shoes, towels, and sunscreen, and get ready for some fun.

Friday - 7p - 9p

Longview Swim Center - Longview

Gather up your friends for a few hours of swimming fun. This event is free and intended for teens 13 - 18.

Saturday - 10a - 2p

Texas State Technical College - Marshall

The day will be filled with entertainment, food, cars, and a chance to make a difference in students' lives. Portions of the car show fees will help stock the school's food pantry and benefit other school programs and activities.

D2R 2023 Car Show

Saturday - 10a - 3p

Maude Cobb Activity Center - Longview

This show features classic cars, muscle cars, exotic carrs and many more. There is no admission fee to attend, however, there is a vehicle fee to be entered into the car show. This is an event that supports the East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance.

Saturday - 6:45a - 9p

Tara Vineyard & Winery - Athens

Teams of five will be competing in grape harvesting. Pick the most grapes and you could win prizes or maybe food, sangria, or wine! There is an admission fee to participate.

Saturday @ 7p

Times Square Grand Slam - Tyler

Dress up in your best Barbie or Ken attire and party with all the other Barbies! There is an admission fee. There will be special gift bags for all those that dress up and props for you to take some Barbie pics.

Saturday @ 7:45 p

Hugh Camp Memorial Park - Liberty City

See a free showing of 'The Grinch' (2018). Concessions will be available and will be sold to support Liberty City's Christmas In The Park. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets to spread out next to the Boy Scout hut and catch a Christmas movie in July!

Saturday @ 8p

Kilgore City Pool - Kilgore

The Kilgore City Pool will be hosting a free Dive-In Movie. Doors to the pool will open at 8 p.m. and the movie will begin at approximately 9 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets to spread out and watch the movie.

