It’s MLB Opening Day ’23! So, Here’s Koe Wetzel Smashing One Deep

In the years since this video first found its way online, Koe Wetzel has grown into a true living Texas legend. And today, since it's MLB Opening Day, let's take a look back at the time he launched a baseball into the stratosphere high above San Angelo, TX.

It was just over five years ago, in January '18, that Koe went deep and subsequently viral. While in The Concho Valley for a concert, he stopped by Angelo State University Rams batting practice, and in sent a ball back, back, back, backbackback, gone. Is there anything Koe can't do?

I will say, I did ask him how many swings he got before this one that ended up on Twitter, and he politely declined to answer.

Regarding his upcoming new album, Koe told me back in October, before he went into the studio in January that, "The main focus is the country record, obviously, but you know how I am," Koe says with a chuckle. "It's comin', I don't if it'll be the next record but it's coming."

While we wait to see what comes out of his time in the studio this go around, how about we check out Koe's moonshot? That is a sweet, sweet swing.

https://twitter.com/AngeloSports/status/956300295021187077

How about from this angle?

https://twitter.com/RamsASUbaseball/status/956297313588310017

