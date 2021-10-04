It’s Time To Get Rid Of Those Bulky Items Tyler

Get our free mobile app

Being a homeowner, it seems like the oversized bulky items just accumulate. Now that you've done some fall cleaning around the house and garage you're left wondering how you're going to dispose of all this stuff, especially if you don't have a truck to haul it off to the dump with.

After clearing out the garage, that old sofa you held on to for your 'mancave' just isn't going to work out any longer. What to do with that old refrigerator that went out and you had no way to haul it off. Maybe you replaced that old astroturf on the back patio and while doing that you replaced a couple of sections of fence and now you've got that leaning against the back of the house too. So much big stuff but no way to get rid of it.

Thankfully the City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are here to help us all out with the Free Bulky Item Collection Week. Residential customers within Tyler can participate in this free program the week of Monday, October 18th through Friday, October 22nd.

The City of Tyler will pick up the following items free of charge:

furniture

appliances

carpet

fence material

old toys

paint - must be dried out with oil dry or kitty litter

large items that would normally require a fee

However, not everything qualifies. The following items will not be collected as part of Free Bulky Item Week:

liquid waste

tires

limbs

brush

tree stumps

construction material

When can I begin to place the bulky items on my curb to be picked up?

Residents may place items to be picked curbside between 5 p.m. Friday, October 15th and 7 a.m. Monday, October 18th. Once crews have made a round of collections in your neighborhood, they will not return and any items placed curbside after the crews have been through will require a special pickup fee. If you place those bulky items on the curb, they may be picked up differently than your regular trash schedule.

So if you've got those unwanted bulky items just taking up space in the garage or around the house or backyard, put them by the curb and let the City of Tyler haul them off for you for free. Do one thing though, if you place a refrigerator, freezer or something with a door on it, remove the door. Because children are curious and play hide and seek, we wouldn't want them to get locked into something and not be able to get out.

If you have any questions about the program call the Tyler Solid Waste Department at 903.531.1388.

