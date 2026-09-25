High school in Texas can be tough. I remember putting a lot of pressure on myself in high school to try to figure out what I wanted to do after graduation. But the one thing that always made me try hard in school wasn't because of my future, it was because if my grades weren't to a certain standard than I wasn't allowed to put on the pads and play football. But unfortunately, one Texas varsity football program has decided to cancel the entire rest of this season and the 2027-2028 season as well.

Why Did Keene Cancel Its Football Season?

The announcement was made on social media by the Superintendent of Keene ISD, Dr. Ricky Stephens. The reason for canceling the rest of this year and next year was explained simply by saying it comes down to safety.

Due to the high number of injuries and shortage of healthy players they had to make the difficult decision. Dr. Stephens admits it was not an easy choice, and they deeply regret putting other teams in a difficult situation as well.

READ MORE: UIL Suspends Gainesville Football Coach

What Happens to the Players Now?

The plan for the rest of this year for the Junior High team is to play the remaining games as scheduled. For the Junior Varsity and Sub-Varsity games, they are actively looking to schedule games against JV teams or smaller private school programs, so their season doesn't have to end early.

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Why I Feel For These Players

While I understand protecting the safety of these players, I feel for the varsity football players who have worked so hard to get here to have it taken away due to no fault of their own.

This is just a very tough and unfortunate situation. Ugh.

Texas’ Top 10 Most Expensive High School Football Stadiums There's a reason every good high school football movie is based in Texas. Here in the Lone Star State Friday nights are revered and our young men in football pads exalted to legends in their hometowns.