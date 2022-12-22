**Update - 12/22/22 @ 9:30am the suspect in this case Tarasian S. Baker has turned himself into law enforcement**

The Jacksonville, Texas police department is requesting help from citizens in the area to locate Tarasian S. Baker who is from Jacksonville. He now has an active arrest warrant issued for capital murder.

The warrant was issued by Judge Michael Davis and at the same time a bond amount was set at one million dollars.

Details Regarding the Capital Murder Being Issued

The warrant was issued after Baker allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Anthony L. Miner of Tyler, Texas. The shooting took place in the area of Wilkens and Border Streets in Jacksonville.

Law Enforcement Is Pushing Hard

Beyond the Jacksonville Police Department also assisting with the case are the Texas Rangers and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Special Investigative Unit.

If You Have Information Regarding the Suspect

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information regarding where Tarasian S. Baker might be located to please contact them by calling (903) 586-2546.

