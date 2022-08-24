Jacksonville, Texas Man Who Held Family at Gun Point Has Been Arrested
We can throw out some praise for law enforcement with this story of getting a dangerous man off the streets. A Jacksonville, Texas man who has a long rap sheet was finally taken into custody this week. The man has been arrested for other offenses this year but managed to get released each time which lead up to this latest arrest after holding a family at gun point and threatening them.
The Jacksonville Man's Timeline of Crime
Justin Odell Ray, 32, of Jacksonville was arrested on March 29,2022, for the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. My understanding is that Ray was on parole when arrested because the Texas Pardon and Parole Board has issued an arrest warrant Ray. Ray was released before this warrant could be carried out.
High Speed Chase
On June 2, 2022, a Cherokee County Sheriff's officer attempted to stop Justin Ray in a vehicle. Ray ended up leading officers on a high speed chase through Jacksonville. Ray ended up on foot after the pursuit and broke into several houses trying to escape officers. Ray was eventually arrested and subsequently released.
Another Parole Violation and Threatening Family
On August 19, 2022, the Texas Pardon and Parole Board issued another parole violation warrant. August 22, 2022, a report was filed with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office that Ray had held a family at gun point and threatened them. August 23, 2022, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office SWAT, Jacksonville Police and Bullard Police worked together to arrest Ray on CR 3301 in Jacksonville after a foot chase. Ray was found to be in possession of narcotics and ammunition.
This man has obviously been a menace to the residents of Jacksonville recently. Here's to hoping he can finally remain behind bars and get the help he needs to become a productive member of society again.