We can throw out some praise for law enforcement with this story of getting a dangerous man off the streets. A Jacksonville, Texas man who has a long rap sheet was finally taken into custody this week. The man has been arrested for other offenses this year but managed to get released each time which lead up to this latest arrest after holding a family at gun point and threatening them.

Get our free mobile app

The Jacksonville Man's Timeline of Crime

Justin Odell Ray, 32, of Jacksonville was arrested on March 29,2022, for the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. My understanding is that Ray was on parole when arrested because the Texas Pardon and Parole Board has issued an arrest warrant Ray. Ray was released before this warrant could be carried out.

High Speed Chase

On June 2, 2022, a Cherokee County Sheriff's officer attempted to stop Justin Ray in a vehicle. Ray ended up leading officers on a high speed chase through Jacksonville. Ray ended up on foot after the pursuit and broke into several houses trying to escape officers. Ray was eventually arrested and subsequently released.

Another Parole Violation and Threatening Family

On August 19, 2022, the Texas Pardon and Parole Board issued another parole violation warrant. August 22, 2022, a report was filed with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office that Ray had held a family at gun point and threatened them. August 23, 2022, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office SWAT, Jacksonville Police and Bullard Police worked together to arrest Ray on CR 3301 in Jacksonville after a foot chase. Ray was found to be in possession of narcotics and ammunition.

This man has obviously been a menace to the residents of Jacksonville recently. Here's to hoping he can finally remain behind bars and get the help he needs to become a productive member of society again.

Some People Say These Are the Five Most Haunted Places Near Tyler Here's a quick tour through the houses, hotels, and abandoned places that some consider FIVE of the most haunted in or near Tyler, Texas.

10 Famous FBI Crimes or Criminals Linked to Texas Here is a look at 10 different cases or criminals with links to the state of Twxas.