Police are currently looking for a man who allegedly committed a theft at a business in Jacksonville, Texas.

Photo source: Jacksonville PD Photo source: Jacksonville PD loading...

Compared to some of the images we've seen capturing alleged criminals on camera, this capture is actually pretty good. Does that mean it was NOT taken at a Walmart? (Typically, those tend to NOT be very good. This is surprising because of how much money they make...but I digress.)

Photo source: Jacksonville PD Photo source: Jacksonville PD loading...

Actually, the Jacksonville Police Department didn't give us the name of the business where the alleged theft took place on the post they shared on their Facebook page recently.

Here's what the Jacksonville Police Department shared regarding the incident.

"We have a Walmart theft suspect that we need help identifying. If you recognize him, please contact Sergeant Darrell Hollis at 903.339.3338. You can report anonymously. Thank you!"

I remain stunned that people don't realize that in 2022, there's always a HIGH probability you're being videoed. One would hope that would deter them from committing the crime, to begin with.

We also have a photo of the vehicle the man may have been driving at this time, which you'll see below:

Photo source: Jacksonville PD Photo source: Jacksonville PD loading...

If you have any information regarding this situation and/or you recognize this man, the Jacksonville Police Department asks that you reach out to Sergeant Darrell Hollis at 903.339.3338. You can also remain anonymous if you prefer.

As always, all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

