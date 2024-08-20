A Convicted Tyler, TX Stalker Featured in Popular Netflix Show

We've discussed this before, but a few of my co-workers just brought it up again today. Two of them weren't aware this show with a convicted Tyler, TX stalker is streaming on Netflix. So I figured some of you aren't either.

The show called, "I Am a Stalker," has a full episode that takes place in Tyler. In the series "convicted stalkers and survivors share harrowing accounts of harassment, abuse, and other crimes in this documentary series."

Netflix's "I Am A Stalker" Season 1 Episode 5 is about a case that happened in East Texas. "In a case that drew media attention, Jaclyn Feagin recalls how she left items with strange symbols in a woman's property with help from an unlikely ally."

After the show debuted, Feagin took to social media to answer questions from viewers. If you've already watched it you won't be surprised to learn that Feagin does have a fair share of supporters. Some folks responded wondering why Netflix even included her story on the series.

Ashley E. wrote: "So she's bold enough to send naked women but not show her face? Girl, I don't blame you. That punishment is ridiculous lol I hope you get to talk to your mom soon." L S commented: "There is no comparison between what you did and the rest of the serious stalkers on the show. Netflix weakened their case by including this small town high jinx in the cases. I also would be interested in seeing how seriously that police department has taken actual male stalkers. It would be good to see their records of prosecution." Donna M believes "The judgements out there are crazy you and your mom were not in the wrong all down to religion in we are all entitled to our beliefs i live in england and something like this would be laughed at here. I hope you and your mom are ok."

Give it a watch. The coolest part for my wife and I was seeing so many Tyler landmarks. Here's her Q&A video:

