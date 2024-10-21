No one wants to go to jail in Texas. Jail is not an ideal overnight stay to get away from it all. Jail is not the four walls that will make you feel comfortable. Jail is not the stay that will leave you refreshed and ready to take on the world again. Jail is not the stay that will leave enjoyable memories for years to come. One particular Airbnb in Pearland, Texas, however, will turn all of the above statements around.

Fun Halloween Trip

You might be one of those weird couples that this type of getaway could a fun experience for the two of you. For a family, this could be one of those odd, but memorable, stops on a family or friend road trip. It's called the Hard Time Hotel located in Pearland, a suburb of Houston.

This jail themed Airbnb isn't designed to lock you up for the night with no amenities. No, it's simply built to look like a night in prison. You gain entry to your room through the typical jail doors with only the bars to look out of. Inside your room, though, is a luxury stay with a comfortable bed, coach and TV. There is even an outdoor shower where you won't be afraid to drop the soap and a common area with a nice swimming pool.

Reviews

Reviews are pretty good for this unique jail stay with Hard Time Hotel receiving 4.93 out of 5 stars. A lot of families have stayed and said that their kids loved the experience. The nightly rate is pretty affordable, too. Check out more details on Hard Time Hotel, including how to book a stay, at airbnb.com.

Book a Stay at this Unique Jail Themed Airbnb in Pearland, Texas This jail stay will be a good and memorable stay full of happy memories. Gallery Credit: Airbnb

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: People are Scalping Buc-ee's Merch on walmart.com for Huge Prices

READ MORE: The New Sticker on Your Mailbox and What it Means for Texas Postal Workers

The Most Wanted Man in Texas has a $10,000 Reward We were all awakened early in the morning for a man running from the law. He now has a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest. Gallery Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety