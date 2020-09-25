All of Jake Owen’s Singles, Ranked

Jake Owen signed his first record deal on Sept. 25, 2005. The following year, he released his debut country album, Startin' With Me -- and more than a decade later, he's still going strong.

After building his career at RCA Records, Owen moved to Big Loud Records at the end of 2017. With six studio albums under his belt -- Startin' With Me, Easy Does It, Barefoot Blue Jean Night, Days of Gold, American Love and Greetings From ... Jake -- Owen has shown country fans that whether his hair is long or short, whether the song is upbeat or brooding or whether the subject is life, love or something else, he can churn out hits.

In the photo gallery below, The Boot ranks all 21 of Owen's singles, from his very first to his most recent. Flip through the gallery to see how his tunes stack up.

This story was originally written by Christina Vinson, and revised by Angela Stefano.