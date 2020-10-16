Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Reveals Their Kids Could’ve Been Twins

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany’s two beautiful babies, Memphis and Navy Rome, are just over a year apart. And even though they are already very close in age, they technically could’ve been born on the same day.

Brittany, who often documents her family's life on social media, recently shared a fun fact on Instagram, revealing she almost chose to give birth to her two children at the same time through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

“FUN FACT: Both of our babies are IVF babies,” the happy mama, 32, wrote on Monday (Oct. 12), alongside an adorable shot of 20-month-old Navy sporting a ball cap and flaunting her blue eyes. “We almost put Memphis and Navy in at the same time because after our long infertility journey, multiples seemed AMAZING to me.”

“I was talked out of it, and Memphis was transferred first," she added.

Despite not being born on the same day, it’s obvious to see that Memphis, who was born in December of 2017, and Navy, who was born in February of 2019, look very much alike. Not only do the two babies share blond hair and angel faces, but they also have the same rosy cheeks. Even Brittany can’t deny her toddlers look like twins.

“How crazy to think my babies who look almost identical could have been twins?” she wrote, sharing an emoji alongside a picture of her daughter.

Indeed, the Aldeans have an adorable family. But it took the proud parents a while to get there. After welcoming Memphis, the 43-year-old country singer opened up about the challenges that came along with the couple’s lengthy infertility journey, saying he was on board with trying to have the couple’s babies close together.

"Our theory is, 'Hey, we got one in diapers and formula right now so, while we're in this mindset we might as well knock it out,'" Aldean, who is also dad to two older daughters, Keeley, 17, and Kendyl, 13, from his previous marriage, told Taste of Country Nights in April 2018. "We both agreed that we wanted to have two. I have two older daughters, and there's a pretty big age difference in my two older daughters and Memphis, so we wanted to have one who's a little closer in age to him, so he has somebody to hang out with."

Brittany, who was diagnosed with endometriosis years ago, also previously shared her experience with IVF while guest-starring on the Babes and Babies podcast.

“The IVF was probably harder than the actual pregnancy, for me, because it was such a roller coaster and so difficult,” she said on the podcast in 2018. “It’s such high highs and such low lows, and no one really knows that you’re going through it all so you have to just put on a game face and pretend that you’re not giving yourself shots in your stomach every day, all day.”

“We would do a transfer, which is basically where they would implant an embryo, and then it wouldn’t take. So for a 10-day period, you would think, ‘Oh, I think I might be pregnant,’” she shared. “They give you a blood test at the end of the 10-day period, and you’re not. So in your mind, it’s almost like you’ve had a little bit of a miscarriage because you expect to be pregnant, and you’re not. That happened to us multiple times.”

