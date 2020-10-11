Jason and Brittany Aldean Host Her Little Brother’s Wedding

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany were able to lend their gorgeous estate (as well as a roster of awesome friends and talent) to host the wedding of Brittany’s brother Hunter this weekend, according to a post on Brittany’s social media.

Tennessee has been suffering some nasty weather this weekend, due to the remnants of Hurricane Delta, but as Brittany stated, big sis had things under control for her little bros special day.

"No hurricane was going to stop my baby brother’s wedding from being beautiful! We converted the barn full of tractors and equipment into a beautiful wedding space...and our back porch into an enchanted forest," she captioned a post on social media, showing off details of the tastefully executed decor.

Indeed, as Brittany herself admitted, the results were gorgeous, with the couple’s enormous estate providing a perfect venue for a romantic and lovely evening

Adding to the visual treats was the addition of her 2-year-old son Memphis, who dressed up in his very first formal wear to see his uncle take a walk down the aisle, as his mom adoringly documented. Aldean’s brother-in-law Chuck Wicks officiated the wedding, according to Brittany’s post.

Brittany’s younger brother, Hunter Kerr, is by her own words, "Actually the best friend that I think I’ve ever had," and the two do appear to have always been very close. She transferred from the University of Alabama in her junior year to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where Hunter was a freshman, and famously went on to cheer for the NBA’s Charlotte Bobcats.

Of course, the Aldeans are no strangers to romance themselves; the country superstar and the former American Idol contestant married in 2015 in a gorgeous Mexican destination wedding. They welcomed Memphis in 2017, followed by daughter Navy in 2019. Aldean also has two older daughters, Kendyl and Keeley, from his first marriage.

The couple have spent several years planning and building their dream home in Tennessee, and they finally moved in on June 13, 2020. They've been sharing photos of the jaw-dropping mansion ever since...and it appears they are putting it to good use, as it is hard to imagine a more beautiful or elegant place for anyone to tie the knot.

