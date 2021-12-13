It's always great when we see the success our fellow East Texans have outside of East Texas, especially when it comes to sports, football in particular. Most of East Texas is following Whitehouse's own Patrick Mahomes' career as the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. Folks in Gilmer are following the current success of former Buckeye's coach, Jeff Traylor, as he is leading the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners.

Jeff Traylor is in his second year as the head coach at UTSA. He his preparing his Roadrunner team for the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl coming up Tuesday night, December 21, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. You can watch that game, by the way, live on ESPN.

Getting to a bowl game is some pretty great news itself but this news is pretty great, too. Jeff Traylor has been named Conference USA Coach of the Year. What's great about this award is that it's voted on by the other head coaches in the conference. That's a lot of respect being shown for Coach Traylor.

It is certainly well deserved with Traylor's Roadrunners ending the season with a 12-1 record, winning the Conference USA championship and ranked number 24 in the College Football Playoff poll.

But we already knew how great of a coach Jeff Traylor is.

Jeff coached at Gilmer High School for 15 years. The Buckeyes went to five state championship games, winning three, under his tenure. His team also took home twelve district titles in that time. The school even named their stadium after him in 2015 to honor the success he had at the school.

Congratulations Coach Traylor. We'll be rooting for you and the Roadrunners December 21.

