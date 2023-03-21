Taking a road trip around Texas means you will go through some huge concrete jungles like Dallas, Austin or Houston. It also means that you'll travel through a multitude of small towns that'll make for a great photo on Instagram. Just in East Texas alone, you could name at least ten small towns that are quaint and beautiful. A publication called worldatlas.com decided to list The 8 Most Picturesque Small Towns In Texas and to no surprise an East Texas town made this list, Jefferson, Texas.

Jefferson, Texas

Most in East Texas are very familiar with Jefferson. It certainly has that old time feel that just makes us feel comfortable. The Jefferson General Store on East Austin Street will take you back to a shopping excursion in the 1940's and 1950's. You can take a ride on the Historic Jefferson Railway. If you're an antique hunter then a visit to the Jefferson Antique Mall is a must.

Jefferson Hotel

You can't talk about Jefferson without mentioning the Jefferson Hotel. The hotel is well known for it's many haunted stories. Just about everyone who has stayed there has experienced some kind of paranormal activity from harmless orbs to blood curdling screams from nowhere to messages left on mirrors. You can also follow the Jefferson Hotel on YouTube where the owner updates viewers with new tales of the ghosts that inhabit the hotel.

worldatlas.com List

For the worldatlas.com list, nothing is mentioned of the hotel or the general store or the antique shopping. The publication does talk about the Big Cypress Bayou, Jefferson Historical Society and those lovely carriage rides you can take around town. Jefferson is well deserved for making this list. The other towns that made the list are:

Willow City, Texas

Wimberly, Texas

Marble Falls, Texas

Canyon, Texas

Bandera, Texas

Salado, Texas

Port Isabel, Texas

Small Town Road Trip Adventure

Personally, I have never been to any of those little towns but after reading their short exposés, I may need to make it a point to visit them on a road trip in the future. As I mentioned above, if you want to check out some great small towns, you don't have to drive across Texas to do it, just a short trip around East Texas would be a great small town adventure.

