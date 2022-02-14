Jessie James Decker and her husband of eight years, Eric, celebrated Valentine's Day on Monday (Feb. 14) with a romantic and borderline NSFW oceanside photoshoot.

"Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life," Decker writes alongside the photo spread, which she posted to her Instagram. "You gonna get lucky tonight ... again."

In keeping with the Valentine's Day theme, the country singer and former TV personality is wearing a red and orange wrap dress in two of the photos, donning an off-the-shoulder blue gown in two more. All four images feature the couple playing in the ocean spray as they embrace each other, gazing lovingly into each other's eyes.

It's not the first time that Decker and her former NFL wide receiver husband have proved that they know how to keep their marriage spicy. In late 2020, the singer shared a sultry bubble bath shot of herself, clad in nothing but a gown made of bubbles.

"People frequently ask how we keep the spark and spice alive. This is it right here, folks," she explained in the caption of her post.

The Deckers are parents to three children, including oldest daughter Vivianne, who was born in 2014, followed by sons Eric Thomas II (2015) and Forrest Bradley (2018.) For three seasons, the couple starred in Eric and Jesse: Game On on the E! Network, and Jessie James Decker also owns a boutique called Kittenish, which has a physical outpost in the Gulch neighborhood of Nashville.

In her Instagram Story, the singer also shared a snapshot of the Valentine's Day gifts she received from her husband, including roses, perfume and more.

