Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett took the stage for a very special kickoff of the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday night (March 7).

The pair performed a musical tribute to the city of Las Vegas, which once again served as the locale for this year's ceremony. The broadcast was moved to Nashville in 2020 for logistical reasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allen and Barrett supplied spirited covers of Elvis Presley's iconic "Viva Las Vegas," along with a take on Faith Hill's 1995 single "Let's Go to Vegas."

Allen went first, donning Western wear, Jimmie Allen style. That meant a ruby-colored studded belt, crimson Western shirt and tight, black leather pants with crimson lightning bolts on the legs. Standing in place on the opposite end of the stadium, he played about half of the song before giving it to Barrett.

The "I Hope" singer also wore black leather pants, with a more contemporary top as she delivered to an enthusiastic audience. Scenes from the Las Vegas strip could be seen in the windows behind them during this daytime performance (the show started at 5PM local time). Husband Cade Foehner — now rocking short hair — stepped up next to her for a few guitar riffs as she took the final verse and then the two chatted before introducing the next performance.

The reigning 2021 ACM New Male and Female Artists of the Year are also serving as co-hosts for the 2022 awards ceremony alongside country legend Dolly Parton.

This year, Barrett earned a nomination for Female Artist of the Year, alongside Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert. Allen also earned a nomination for Male Artist of the Year, competing against Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and Morgan Wallen.

The 2022 ACM Awards took place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Monday (March 7) at 8 PM ET. For the first time since 1972, the ceremony did not air on network television, but was streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

Remember: The best way to watch the 2022 ACMs is on Amazon Prime, with ToC on your phone!

2022 ACM Red Carpet Pictures Country stars brought glitz, glamor and drama to the red carpet ahead of the 2022 ACM Awards