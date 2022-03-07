Some Recognizable Names for East Texans on a NFL’s Most Hated List

It is the NFL offseason which means college players are preparing for the NFL draft, NFL players are taking vacations and publications are putting together quirky lists. One such list was just released by betonline.ag (I would link to the website but our company firewall won't allow it because it is a betting website) and includes a list of the most hated people in the NFL. What's crazy about this list is that it includes a couple of people who are not directly involved in the NFL.

This original story came from the Fort Worth Star Telegram where the most hated people in the NFL were determined. These rankings were compiled using Twitter keyword associations in regards to negative posts. These negative posts were only measured during the month of December, however. But nevertheless, this ranking makes sense.

This list only gathered a Top 20 with two of the twenty being two people that have no direct contact with playing, coaching or being in a front office: Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews and Mahomes' little brother, Jackson. Number one on the list is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with his disapproval coming from the reveal of his vaccination claims. Number two went to former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown in reference to his walking off the field mid-game and quitting the team. Number three is New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick just because no one likes him.

Jackson Mahomes came in at number six on the list with Brittany listed at number 17. They made the list because of their behavior. Brittany because of her Twitter rants about officials and fans, Jackson because of his eyebrow raising TikTok antics and allegedly ghosting a company after asking to endorse them.

A couple of Dallas Cowboys made the list, too. Jerry Jones at number 12 and Ezekiel Elliot at number 19.

See the full list in the graphic below and check out the full article at star-telegram.com:

