If you're looking for a job in Texas that pays $100,000 per year and does NOT require a Bachelor's Degree to get started, take a look.

As college tuition has become increasingly expensive, people in the Tyler, Texas, area are looking for other options. Even for those fortunate enough not to feel constrained by education costs, just having the time to pursue a degree may be hard to achieve.

In addition to those issues, we've been reading more reports that finding jobs has been a struggle even for those with a college degree. That is especially so when applicants hope to find employment that validates the time and money invested in a college education.

More Texans are seeking employment with better pay, and these 5 in-demand jobs that pay $100K per year or more could be fantastic options to consider.

There's been 'more than a 20% rise in wages for skilled trade jobs since 2020, McKinsey & Co. reports,' writes Smith.

A significant percentage of the fastest-growing gigs are seen in the skilled trades. We've seen a trend of younger people-particularly Gen Z--looking into blue-collar jobs in fields such as energy and manufacturing, since they don't necessarily require a degree and in a substantial amount of cases out-bid white-collar jobs in pay and even benefits, in some cases.

According to author Morgan Smith who writes for CNBC, there are at least 5 in-demand jobs with a median annual salary of $100,000 or more. Keep in mind, that we're talking median salaries, so there will be variation from state-to-state or city-to-city.

Let's take a look:

