He Did It! Joe Rogan Turns Amazing “Authentic Austin” Band into Viral Sensation

In 2020, Podcaster, UFC Commentator, and media mogul Joe Rogan moved from California to Austin, Texas. It took him two years, but it looks like he's finally getting a chance to discover how the capital of Texas earned its title, "The Live Music Capital of the World."

As of Tuesday last week you may had not heard of Ellis Bullard, but don't feel bad I hadn't either. However now, thanks to one of America's most visible media personalities, there's a good chance that's changed.

"When I realized who was out there, the only thing that went through my mind was don’t f--- this up.”

Rogan, who is already on the record as a big fan of guys like Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers spent last Wednesday at the White Horse Honky Tonk, where Ellis Bullard and his band earned themselves a new No. 1 fan -- Joe Rogan.

“We looked out in the crowd and saw UFC legend, George St. Pierre, next to him was Jiu-Jitsu legend, Gordon Ryan, and next to him was Joe Rogan himself. When I realized who was out there, the only thing that went through my mind was don’t f--- this up.” - Ellis Bullard, via our pal Tony Basso

Well, he and the boys did not f--- it up, in fact they made such a great impression that Rogan shared several videos of them with his 14 million Instagram followers.

Among the posts, a nearly three-minute video captioned, “Late night authentic Austin music scene with @ellisbullard at @whitehorsetx.” That video alone has now been viewed over one million times

“Since Rogan posted us, we have nearly doubled our followers. He broadcast our music to over fourteen-million followers on Instagram alone,” says Bullard. “We went from a little over a thousand followers to shipping merch to Australia, this has given us quite the push.”

Of course even before the Rogan boost, Bullard has been busy. He released “Roller Coaster,” the first single from his debut album in December 2021, and he plans to release his 8-track album, Piss Hot Freightlining Country Music, this April.

“People have said we sound like Waylon Jennings on acid; we’ve been called 'Mergil Simpson,' (a cross of Merle Haggard and Sturgill Simpson). We are just good-timin’ country music." - Bullard

Ellis Bullard fronts the five-piece band that includes some familiar faces to the Texas Country/Red Dirt Music scene. On lead guitar is Adam Duran, on bass is Cole Beddingfield, on the drums is Wyatt Lankford, and on pedal steel is Sam Norris.

Thanks again for the headsup and exclusive quotes, Tony Basso. Y'all can give Bullard's latest single “Roller Coaster" a listen to up top.

