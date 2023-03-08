Joe Rogan Officially Opens His ‘Anti-Woke’ Comedy Club in Austin, Texas
Actor, comedian, television host, UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan has officially opened up his new "anti-woke" comedy club in Austin, Texas, and it'll undoubtedly draw many fans from around and to the capital city.
There have been rumors for a couple of years that Rogan was doing this, and those rumors have now been proven 100% true.
In regard to his next milestone, Rogan — who moved to Austin from Los Angeles a couple of years ago — was quoted as saying, "I’m done with milestones. I think I just like risks. I’m like, 'Oh yeah, let’s buy a building on a street filled with crack addicts.'"
Rogan, the host of Joe Rogan Experience, one of the world's most popular podcasts, has apparently given comedians a safe place to tell jokes. The club located in 6th Street made it's debut Tuesday night (March 7).
The Hollywood Reporter writes that Rogan held a Q&A with the audience on opening night, and was asked about finally having his club open. His response "It doesn’t feel real. I know it’s real, but it doesn’t feel real … I was super nervous today."
Comedy Mothership is the comedian and podcaster’s effort to launch what he’s described as an ideal venue for comics and an effort to terraform the Texas capital into a major live comedy hub. When tickets for the opening week of shows went on sale (for a surprisingly reasonable $40 per person), they sold out within minutes.
The Hollywood Reporter also states that opening night featured Ron White, Tim Dillon, Roseanne Barr, and Tony Hinchcliffe.