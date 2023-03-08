Actor, comedian, television host, UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan has officially opened up his new "anti-woke" comedy club in Austin, Texas, and it'll undoubtedly draw many fans from around and to the capital city.

There have been rumors for a couple of years that Rogan was doing this, and those rumors have now been proven 100% true.

In regard to his next milestone, Rogan — who moved to Austin from Los Angeles a couple of years ago — was quoted as saying, "I’m done with milestones. I think I just like risks. I’m like, 'Oh yeah, let’s buy a building on a street filled with crack addicts.'"

Rogan, the host of Joe Rogan Experience, one of the world's most popular podcasts, has apparently given comedians a safe place to tell jokes. The club located in 6th Street made it's debut Tuesday night (March 7).

