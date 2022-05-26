Need a New Bar? Ponderosa Pour House Readies Grand Opening in Lindale, TX

If you love True Vine Beer, Lindale, and Miranda Lambert's Pink Pistol, this is going to make you very happy. Ponderosa Pour House in Lindale, TX has announced it's grand opening.

Ponderosa Pour House is a brand new tap house in Lindale Texas that proudly serves True Vine beer is set for its grand opening on Saturday June, 11th. And, it is in fact connected to The Pink Pistol and Red 55 Winery.

We are EXCITED to announce our Grand Opening will be held on June 11th from 10-4p! We can’t wait to see everyone and celebrate with cold beer and brats. More details coming soon!

What a fine East Texas paring; True Vine Brewing Company and Red 55 Winery.

Proud to announce a great new account and partnership in Lindale, Texas… Ponderosa Pourhouse! Joining the Red 55 Winery and Pink Pistol, the Ponderosa Pourhouse draft bar is set with 8 True Vine taps ready for you all! Go show these fine folk some love and tell them True Vine sent you! Oh… and be on the lookout for some exciting future collaborations! - via True Vine

Did you know that True Vine is Tyler, Texas' 1st Craft Brewery? And I love me some Mermaids and Unicorns and Daddy's Juice Boxes.

The Pink Pistol, in Lindale, "is a lifestyle boutique inspired by country singer Miranda Lambert. Since the opening of the original location in Tishomingo Oklahoma in October of 2012, Miranda cast her vision in Lindale Texas in hopes that her childhood hometown would see excitement and growth."

