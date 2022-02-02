At only 28-years-old Jordan Spieth has created a huge name for himself as a professional golfer on the PGA Tour and was once ranked number one in the Official World Golf Ranking. He is a three time major winner and another thing we all love about him is that he is a Texan. Jordan Spieth was born in Dallas, Texas and still owns a beautiful home there now, you have to check out the photos below to see for yourself.

After going to college at the University of Texas, Jordan Spieth turned pro in 2012 and just three years in August of 2015 he ranked first in the sport. When you're ranked that well, you're making good money too, which is how he could afford this 10,728 square foot home. It comes with 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, with every detail on the property being top notch.

The Property Has Some Many Cool Features

The property has a gorgeous infinity-edge pool, which looks perfect for entertaining. A luxurious master suite, huge guestrooms, an amazing kitchen set up for a chef. Don't forget about the jaw-dropping 12 car garage you see in the pictures below. The whole property is only about one acre but it definitely doesn't seem small.

You Can Tell Jordan Loves Sports

Beyond the normal luxuries you find on the property, Jordan goes big as a sports fan too. He has an indoor half-basketball court also a gym with a golf-simulator. The house is impressive even when compared to other celebrity homes, just look at the photos for yourself.

