Josh Ward Hospitalized, Seriously Injured in Horseback Riding Accident

On Friday night (August 6) Josh Ward was entertaining a sold-out crowd at KOKEFEST, on Sunday (August 8) the country crooner was involved in a serious horseback riding accident.

This afternoon we got an update through Ward's socials:

Sunday August 8th, Josh was involved in a horse riding accident that resulted in serious abdominal injuries and internal bleeding. He underwent surgery to stop the bleeding, the surgery was a success. We are all very thankful for the surgeon and his team at Memorial Hermann who saved his life. Josh will be in the hospital this week and will require a few weeks at home to fully recover. Unfortunately, there will be some rescheduled dates that will be announced tomorrow. We ask that you keep him in your prayers for a full and speedy recovery. The family advises us that no visitors are allowed at this time. Heather & Jayce thank you for all your prayers & love. #ACowboyCan

While we do not know the details of his accident at this time, in the post, his doctors are credited with saving Ward's life. And as to be expected, with weeks of recovery ahead of him, several of his shows have been postponed and cancelled.

If you're looking for unapologetic, hard-core, no holds barred COUNTRY music, Josh Ward is your man. He is a throwback to the '90s, and a better boot scootin' time. In June of 2019 the Texas native became the the 50th artist to release a Live at Billy Bob's Texas album.

Get well, Josh! We'll see you back out on the road soon.

