Juneteenth Celebrations All Across East Texas This Weekend

WE WILL CONTINUE TO ADD MORE DETAILS AS THEY COME IN. IF YOUR COMMUNITY IS MISSING, PLEASE CLICK HERE AND SEND US DETAILS.

This weekend, East Texans in just about every city in our listening area will be getting together to celebrate OUR national holiday Juneteenth. From parades and parties to cookouts and concerts, this weekend is very important to African Americans. Here's the thing folks, YOU'RE INVITED TO CELEBRATE WITH US, no matter your "race" or nationality. I personally invite you and challenge you to step out of your comfort zone and get to learn about our culture on this incredible weekend where we celebrate freedom!

We've Already Shared Details With You About What's Going Down In Tyler!

Canva Canva loading...

The Juneteenth Association of Tyler has already shared details with us about their amazing weekend of events which include a Gospel Concert and dinner, the annual parade and The Custom Truckers Western Dance, which you can find more details about by clicking here.

MARSHALL-HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS "We Are One" Celebration

Greater Marshall Chamber Of Commerce Greater Marshall Chamber Of Commerce loading...

Our fam in Marshall has already kicked off their Juneteenth Festivities with more on the way this week! Along with Fashion shows and art exhibits, on Saturday June 18th, they will have their annual Juneteenth Parade beginning at 11:00 AM. The parade will start at Wiley College and end at the Carver Center where there will be a 4-wheeler competition, Black Business Expo, workshops, vendors food trucks, family movie time, karaoke and domino tournament.

Henderson, Texas Juneteenth Celebration

Henderson Juneteenth 2022 loading...

Saturday June 18th in Henderson at Yates Park, it their annual Juneteenth Celebration presented by the Rusk County Juneteenth Committee. This FREE event will feature food, fun, family and friends but I can't do it justice, check out this video below for more details.

NACOGDOCHES JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

For our folks in Nac, The Juneteenth Celebration will feature the parade beginning at 10:00 am at TJR Elementary and roll through downtown Nac. Then head over to Festival Plaza Park for food festivities and fun throughout the afternoon!

LONGVIEW JUNETEENTH PARADE AND CELEBRATIONS

YouTube via Visit Longview Texas YouTube via Visit Longview Texas loading...

The 2022 Longview Juneteenth Parade begins at 10 am at I-20 and MLK and it travels north on MLK ending at Foster Middle School. Registration is required to participate in the parade. Click here to register. After the parade, we're told everyone will be meeting up at Stamper Park.

UPSHUR COUNTY - GILMER, TX Juneteenth Celebration

Gilmer Juneteenth loading...

The Upshur County Juneteenth Celebration takes place in the Downtown Square in Gilmer beginning at 11:00 AM featuring live music, soul food contest, parade, car and tractor shows and more!

MOUNT PLEASANT, TEXAS - JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL & SATURDAY CELEBRATION

Facebook Facebook loading...

Our friends in Mt. Pleasant are hosting a Juneteenth Festival on Friday June 17th beginning at 10 AM at Oaklawn Park. The next day will be their Saturday Celebration taking place at Old Tiger Stadium At Edwards Avenue going all day from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

GLADEWATER JUNETEENTH PARADE

2018 Juneteenth by Yasmin Young & Ashlee Joseph (20) loading...

The Gladewater Juneteenth Parade starts at 10:00 AM traveling to Weldon Bumblebee Park for their annual celebration with vendors, bounce houses and splash pads and lots of food and entertainment.

WE WILL CONTINUE TO ADD MORE DETAILS AS THEY COME IN. IF YOUR COMMUNITY IS MISSING, PLEASE CLICK HERE AND SEND US DETAILS.

Behind The Scenes Of Uncle Jacks Kitchen On The Texas Bucket List The award winning show stopped by Tyler seafood favorite Uncle Jacks Kitchen.

You Can Rent These Beautiful Backyard Pools In Tyler & Flint By The Hour! The website Swimply lets you rent pools in folks backyards by the hour if you need a quick swim or for nice get together! Check out two pools we found for rent here in our area!