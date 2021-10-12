Just Announced: Parker McCollum to Make RODEOHOUSTON Debut in ’22

Today (Oct. 12), Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced that Texas native and rising country music star, Parker McCollum, will make his RODEOHOUSTON debut on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

“We can’t wait to welcome yet another Texas native and country music star to the RODEOHOUSTON stage for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary celebration in 2022,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “Parker McCollum’s passion for country music and Texas roots will certainly resonate among rodeo fans and Texans, alike.”

According the announcement McCollum will join fellow Texas natives: George Strait, Cody Johnson and Bun B at RODEOHOUSTON in 2022. We'll have to wait for the non-Texan lineup though, organizers say that the remaining lineup will be announced Jan. 5, 2022.

Last year "Pretty Heart" became McCollum's breakout single. The song was a major success and he wrapped up that year by bringing it to the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country Top 30 charts.

Individual RODEOHOUSTON tickets will go on sale to the public Jan. 13, 2022, at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.

