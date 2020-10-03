Kane Brown turned to social media to share an adorable video of his daughter, Kingsley, laughing, and it may be the sweetest thing you'll see online today.

The 26-year-old country singer turned to Instagram on Sept. 31 to post a clip of his daughter in a rolling baby seat, laughing and clapping her hands as Brown's wife, Katelyn, laughs in the background.

"Yay!" Katelyn exclaims, encouraging Kingsley, who is standing up with the support of her chair and laughing while clapping her hands and beaming. The family's dog also seems to be enjoying the contented vibe as he wanders into the shot, wags his tail and then saunters back out of frame.

"Bravo!" Brown exclaims toward the end of the clip as his little girl continues clapping. "Dude her laugh," he writes to accompany the video, adding a series of heart-eyes emojis.

Brown married the former Katelyn Jae in October of 2018. The couple welcomed Kingsley on Oct. 29, 2019, and Brown celebrated her birth by releasing a special song he wrote for her titled "For My Daughter." The lyrics are a solemn vow to his daughter that he will always be the father to her that his father never was to him.

"They say dads are supposed to shape you / In a way I guess mine did / I knew what I wouldn't do if I ever had a kid / They say history repeats itself, but I guess that's up to me / I grew up without a dad so I'm gonna be the best one I can be," he sings.

Brown has had plenty of family bonding time with his wife and daughter since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has kept him from his planned 2020 tour. The singer hasn't been completely idle, though. He recently released a new video for "Worldwide Beautiful" that features an appearance from his daughter.

