Kane Brown left "Three Wooden Crosses" on the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame's benefit concert, Big Night (at the Museum). The modern country superstar did Randy Travis and his signature hit justice with his rendition.

Brown's performance was part of the Hall of Fame's virtual fundraiser that featured myriad country stars performing on the instruments and singing the hits of their forebears. As Brown paid homage to one of his idols, he was accompanied by a guitarist playing Travis' own 1991 Gibson, now part of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's collection.

Brown lights up the vacant theatre with his voice, drawing listeners into the story and not missing a note as he tells the 18-year-old tale of a farmer, a teacher and a preacher who were tragically killed in a bus accident, and the son of a prostitute who survived the crash and became a preacher to share the divine story.

"There are three wooden crosses on the right side of the highway / Why there's not four of them / Heaven only knows / I guess it's not what you take when you leave this world behind you / It's what you leave behind you when you go," Brown croons in his baritone voice.

"Three Wooden Crosses" is featured on Travis' 2002 album Rise and Shine and became his 16th No. 1 single when it topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It was named Song of the Year at the 2003 CMA Awards and earned the designation of Country Song of the Year at the 2004 Dove Awards. In 2016, Travis surprised Brown during a radio appearance at which the young star also performed the hit.

