Kanye West Concedes Presidential Race

While we may not find out who won the 2020 Presidential Election for a few days, we know who definitely won't win: Kanye West. The pop star/rapper has officially conceded from the race. I don't think anyone expected that Kanye would be in the oval office come January, but (in some states) he actually performed way better than expected.

However, despite bowing out of this race, it does seem that Kanye is keeping his options open...including running for President in 2024. You can check out his simple concession Tweet below:

This isn't the first time Kanye made news today. West posted a video of him voting in this year's election...with the only part filled out being the Presidential portion where he voted for himself.