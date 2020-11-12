Did President Trump Call Himself The “Golden Goose” On Twitter?

Earlier today, a tweet from President Trump's Twitter account received a great deal of attention. Well to be specific, this one was posted on his @realDonaldTrump account.

Recently, we posted an article about whether or not conservatives were abandoning Fox News after the election, and this tweet reveals President Trump's views on the issue. You can read that article here.

In his tweet, Trump said he believes Fox News's daytime ratings have "collapsed" because they'd forgotten "the Golden Goose." Several news pundits have taken this comment to be in reference to himself.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In later tweets, he continued to retweet comments from other accounts referring to OANN and Newsmax as better alternatives to Fox News. He even retweeted a comment announcing that "#foxnews is dead."

Critics of President Trump retorted with their thoughts that this is inappropriate, considering the nation still needs governing and a pandemic is raging ever stronger right now, while the president tweets about Fox News and voter fraud concerns.

Some also find it interesting that, after years of praising the network, both online and in interviews, he seems to have shifted his loyalty so quickly to other networks that seem to echo his sentiments more fully--on both policy and the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Meanwhile, apparent President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have named the members of their transition team, including Biden's apparent future chief-of-staff, and seem to moving ahead at full speed before January 20, 2021.

What say you East Texas? Give us your feedback in the comments below and on our Facebook page.