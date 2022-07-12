Keith Urban beefed up the lineup of his The Speed of Now World Tour on Tuesday (July 12), announcing the addition of Tyler Hubbard to the fall lineup. Starting Sept. 3, Hubbard will join an already-electric bill, which currently features Ingrid Andress.

"I'm psyched that my brutha Tyler Hubbard is gonna come out and join Ingrid [Andress] and me on the fall leg of my Speed of Now World Tour," Urban says in a statement. "... It's like some Oceans 11 s--t, and it's gonna be a BLAST!!!!!"

Urban launched his tour with an opening weekend in Florida in late June. He debuted his new road show, featuring the singer and his band rolling through more than 20 songs over the course of two-and-a-half hours. One of those is "Brown Eyes Baby," a brand new song that Urban's been playing live, and which he officially released last Friday (June 8).

But Urban's not the only one with new music in the chamber: Hubbard recently released "5 Foot 9," the lead single from his forthcoming debut album. The song is the launchpad for a new solo career for the singer, following the decision he made with his Florida Georgia Line bandmate Brian Kelley to put the duo on an indefinite hiatus. After putting out "5 Foot 9," Hubbard followed that song up with another new track, called "35s."

Next up, the singer has teased a new song called "Way Home," which will be out on Friday (July 15), and concertgoers on Urban's tour will likely get to be the first to hear some more new music live from Hubbard.

"I've been writing and recording a lot of new music for my first solo album, songs that are made to be played live," he comments. "I am so excited to be joining Keith [Urban] on his fall tour and can't wait to play them for the first time for fans across the country."

After kicking off in early September, the fall portion of The Speed of Now World Tour will extend into November, wrapping with a show in Peoria, Ill. on Nov. 4. Buy Keith Urban concert tickets here.