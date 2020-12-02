19 Adorable Pictures of Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans

Pictures taken throughout Kelsea Ballerini's relationship with boyfriend-turned-fiancé-turned-husband Morgan Evans show that it didn't take long for an innocent spark to turn into a raging, passionate fire. In just over nine months the couple got engaged, and this photo gallery shows them at key points in their young relationship.

Ballerini met the Australian singer-songwriter when both were tapped to host the CMC Awards in Brisbane, Aus. You'll find their red carpet shot from that night at the start of this gallery — it's right before a photo taken backstage at the 2016 CMT Awards in Nashville. Video from the CMC Awards, when watched in hindsight, shows a flirty tension. We're not gonna say we knew it, but ...

Fast forward to November 2016 and the young couple can hardly contain themselves on the red carpet of the CMA Awards. Ballerini and Evans are adorable as they cuddle, kiss and flirt in front of cameras eager to catch it all. One month later they'd tour together before finally, on Christmas Day, Evans would ask her to marry him.

"This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him," Ballerini writes in an Instagram photo. She hashtagged it #HECALLEDDIBS, referring to her hit song "Dibs."

They'd marry less than a year later, on Dec. 2, 2017.