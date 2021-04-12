His name is Logan Rush, no way he's been on this earth much more than a decade, but this kid can sing a country song. Rush actually has got a Facebook page where he semi-regularly posts covers, y'all, the kid has got chops.

From the looks of it he's got some shows on the books and has even done some radio. A little over a year ago, Rush posted a cover of Cody Jinks' "Mamma Song," and the kid crushed it. To date it has been shared over 17,000 times.

No word whether or not Jinks has heard Logan singing his songs, but even if he has, dude's been busy as hell. Despite the pandemic, 2020 was a career year for Jinks who earned a Gold and Platinum certification by the RIAA. But there were so many more things in motion for Jinks in a year dominated by a damn world-wide pandemic.

Last summer, we found out just how busy Jinks had been during the lockdown. We got the initial Red Rocks Live album, that long-rumored acoustic record, a double-live album, his new podcast called “A Couple In,” a Christmas album, and teased us all with a "rock" album.

