Kid Sings Cody Jinks ‘Mamma Song’ in His Kitchen, Nails It

His name is Logan Rush, no way he's been on this earth much more than a decade, but he can sing a country song. He's got a Facebook page where he regularly posts singing videos, the kid has got chops.

From the looks of it he's got some shows on the books and has even done some radio. Last week Rush posted a cover of Cody Jinks' "Mamma Song," and crushed it. To date it has been shared over 17,000 times. Check it out and let us know what you think. Keep at it, Logan! Sounding good.