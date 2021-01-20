Kilgore College Rangerettes Will Perform In Virtual “Parade Across America”

Once again, East Texas will be represented in the red, white, and blue on the national stage. The Kilgore College Rangerettes have been invited to perform in the virtual "Parade Across America" by the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

The “Parade Across America” happens today (January 20) beginning at 2:15 PM local time. The parade will feature diverse, dynamic performances in communities in all 56 states and territories, celebrate America’s heroes, and highlight the diversity, heritage, and resilience of the country.

“As a nation, we are strengthened by our respect for one another. By lifting up voices from all walks of life, in every corner of our country, we want the first moments of the Biden-Harris Administration to be a celebration of an inclusive, resilient united America,” said PIC CEO and President of Delaware State University, Tony Allen.

Picking the Rangerettes organization to represent Texas is the perfect choice, in my opinion. These young women are the epitome of grace, class, and strength. Not only are they talented, but they represent their community to the highest of standards.

Once the announcement was made on the Rangerettes Facebook page, 95% of people that saw it were supportive of the organization's acceptance into the parade. However, there were a few people that put their own political beliefs ahead of the organization's accomplishment - and that's a bummer. It's East Texas' turn to support them, and we should.

A comment that was left on the page summed it up perfectly for me:

"You do realize this organization represents young ladies from all walks of life?! Support of each of them and their beliefs (political, religious, etc.) should be embraced irrespective of differences. Celebrating these differences is what makes the Rangerette organization continuously excel."

We should celebrate them as they perform on yet another national stage.

The event will be livestreamed at https://BidenInaugural.org/watch starting at 2:15 PM CT today on the PIC’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch. The PIC’s streaming partners, including Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD) and DIRECTV (Channel 201), will also carry the program live.

I'll be supporting them, along with the 79 lines of Rangerettes that came before them, their families, and their friends.

Just so we can brag a little more about how great they are - check out the 80th and 81st lines perform at this year's Cotton Bowl Classic presented by Goodyear.

