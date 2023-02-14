Kilgore Police Want To Reunite A Couple For Valentine’s Day. Can You Help?

Get our free mobile app

Valentine's Day wouldn't be Valentine's Day without spending it with someone you loved and cared for, right? Well, the Kilgore Police Department needs the community's assistance in locating a suspect so that he can be reunited with his girlfriend. The girlfriend that he abandoned and left at a local convenience store in Kilgore, Texas last night.

When officers do locate 'Mr. Jersey Shore', he'll most likely spend a little bit of time behind bars as his girlfriend has done recently.

A Kilgore officer spotted a wanted man at the local Zippy J's convenience store on Hwy. 42 Monday night. Christopher Ehl, who has an active warrant out for his arrest, fled from an officer. When the officer approached him, he apparently didn't want to talk because Kilgore Police say he

peeled out and fled into the county. The officer chased him a short distance but lost him on a county road.."

After ending the pursuit, the officer returned to the Zippy J's where Christopher Ehl's girlfriend was waiting for his return to pick her up. According to a Facebook post, she had a warrant out for her arrest and was taken into custody where she spent a night at the 'Bulldog Bed and Breakfast'.

The social media posts encourage Christopher Ehl to turn himself in. The Kilgore Police Department is being kind and mindful that it is Valentine's Day after all by saying,

Since it's Valentine's Day we will gladly arrange for your to come up and visit with her. We don't want to keep the two of you apart, especially on Valentine's Day. We can arrange for a nice romantic setting in the Bulldog Bed and Breakfast. So, just come on by. We even have matching pajamas for y'all.

Let's hope Mr. Ehl does the right thing, but seeing how he fled last night I'm sure he's not going willingly.

I will have to say, whoever is in control of the Kilgore Police Department Facebook page is very creative. They gave me a laugh when I ran across this on social media today. I'm not the only one who got a laugh at this post either!

Kilgore Police Department via Facebook Kilgore Police Department via Facebook loading...

Kilgore Police Department via Facebook Kilgore Police Department via Facebook loading...

Kilgore Police Department via Facebook Kilgore Police Department via Facebook loading...

Kilgore Police Department via Facebook Kilgore Police Department via Facebook loading...

Kilgore Police Department via Facebook Kilgore Police Department via Facebook loading...

33 Felony Arrests Were Made In Gregg County February 6 - 13, 2023 The following people were arrested and charged with a felony in Gregg County or arrested on a detainer of some kind. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

25 Out Of 115 Arrests In Smith County Last Week Were Felony Arrests While the majority of Smith County was dealing with an ice storm last week, these suspected criminals were still out doing their criminal things. Everyone featured below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.