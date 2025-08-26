(Longview, Texas) - Scams, scams and more scams, they are popping up everywhere. The more we tell you about them, the better protected you'll be against falling for one. Scammers are smart and extremely deceptive so it can be easy to fall for one if caught in the right moment.

One such scam that's been going around involves adding a four-legged family member to your home. It's nice having a dog to accompany your family at home or on a trip. Now that dog scam has morphed into kittens. Learn more about it and how to protect yourself below.

Puppy Scam in Texas

There is a scam that's been going around for a bit called the Puppy Scam (KHOU). This involves a scammer advertising a cute puppy available for purchase from a "licensed breeder" or other legitimate sounding moniker. Once the victim is hooked and pays for the "adoption fee," or whatever else it's called, the victim shows up to pick their new love only to find out the puppy didn't exist.

It's a scam that someone can easily fall for especially if adopting a puppy is high on their priority list. That's the sneaky and very deceptive way a scammer robs a victim, by tugging at the heart. It's scummy and why we always tell you about these scams.

Kitten Scam in Texas

Well now, the Puppy Scam has morphed into the Kitten Scam. Scammers are using the same principle behind the puppy scam but are using kittens this time. That cute and cuddly kitten may not even be real.

One example is a woman was wanting to purchase a Maine Coon kitten. These cats are cute and very expensive. All she needed to do was send a $500 fee and the cat would be hers. She offered to send a cashier's check to the person selling the cat. The seller rejected that payment and instead wanted a gift card to CVS or Walmart as payment.

Red Flags to Look for

That was the red flag needed to stop her from losing $500. The $500 for a Maine Coon kitten should have been the other as that breed is much more expensive to adopt. To avoid becoming a victim, either adopt from a local shelter or make sure that the breeder is legitimate and licensed.

