(Longview, Texas) - The Longview Mall has been an established shopping venue for about 50 years in East Texas. As any mall, its gone through a variety of stores and entertainment options throughout the decades. It remains one of the busiest shopping areas in all of East Texas.

Back in April, it was announced that the mall would be for sale. After several months on the market, the Longview Mall has a pair of surprising new owners. There are some big ideas planned for the future of the Longview Mall under this new ownership.

Longview Mall

The Longview Mall has a rich history in East Texas (KLTV). Most notably it is where the Great Texas Balloon Race got its start with a single balloon in the parking lot. That event has grown into one of the premiere hot air balloon events in the country.

The Longview Mall has also seen a number of stores move in and out of its walls. Despite those changes, the mall has remained a strong retail area for the city. Now, two surprising partners have joined to take ownership, Dillard's Inc. and Trademark Property Co.

Get our free mobile app

New Longview Mall Ownership

These two surprising owners have big plans for the mall's future (CBS 19). While specifics have not been laid out yet, the plan is to modernize the mall and give it some upgrades to attract other retailers to the building. It sounds like some big things are coming to Longview.

READ MORE: The Mouth Watering Big Tex Choice Award Winners Have Been Crowned

READ MORE: More Jobs Available in Tyler When the Amazon Delivery Facility Opens This Year

The Free Concerts for the 2025 State Fair of Texas Have Been Announced There is a diverse set of bands and solo artists set to perform at the 2025 State Fair of Texas this fall. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media