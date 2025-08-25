(Tyler, Texas) - Weather fascinates me. I do remember as a little kid being scared any time a tornado watch was issued. But despite that feeling, I would stand at the door watching the clouds. Today, I'm not as scared of the weather but still have a fascination with it.

Like many of you, there are certain things that I look for in nature to determine what type of weather may be on the way. For instance, the smell of the air. It's weird that you can smell the rain before it hits. There are plenty of old wives tales that we believe as truth when it comes to weather in East Texas.

Weather Can Be Weird in East Texas

I have lived in East Texas my entire life. Even with as long as I've been here, the weather can still surprise me. One thing that always throws me for a loop is an early winter day that can be in the 80s at lunchtime but be in the 20s by dinnertime because of an artic cold front.

Or when it's nice and sunny in front of you but there is a big storm brewing behind you. I took the picture below back in 2001 of that happening. It's just one of those weird things about living in East Texas.

The Old Wives Tales We Believe

There are some old wives tales we believe to be true about the weather in Texas. One of those is when we see cows laying down when it's cloudy that it's about to rain. There's also the "red sky in the morning, sailor's warning. Red sky at night, sailor's delight." I'm not sure how true that is.

Below you'll find a few of those old wives tales that we believe that unfortunately are not completely true.

Are These Old Wives-Tales to Predict the Weather True? Texans love a good wives-tale, and I know for a fact many of us have heard many about weather predicting. But when it comes down to it, are any of them based in fact? Turns out, some are:

