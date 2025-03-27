(Galveston, Texas) - Your summer plans are probably coming together that could include a road trip, a trip overseas or just a simple week at the beach. The gulf isn't the prettiest of ocean waters but it's still nice to put your toes in it. That sand between your toes and the warm sea breeze is the perfect mixture to get some relaxation in.

Sometimes, however, getting in the water at the beach may not be the best idea. That's why there are flags that go up everyday to give us a warning of what could be. If you're planning a beach vacation, you need to know what these flag colors mean.

The Flag Colors You Need to Know

There are lots of things we have to pay attention to when setting foot into the ocean. One of those things is the animals that reside in the water. Sharks are certainly an issue but so are jellyfish. Ocean currents are another thing we have to worry about, especially rip currents.

Luckily, there are ways to gather information to determine if aquatic life, ocean currents or other beach abnormalities could interfere with our vacation. Using that information, beach authorities are able to warn us using various flag colors.

Know What These Flag Colors Mean Before Heading to a Texas Beach When visiting a beach this summer, you'll notice some different colored flags at a guard station or on the beach. Here's what those colors mean. Gallery Credit: Canva

The Flag Colors to Know Before Heading to a Texas Beach

There are ways to see which flag is flying for that day online. For instance, if you are visiting Galveston, you can go to galvestonislandbeachpatrol.com to see which flag is flying for that day.

Surfside Beach is another popular beach in Texas. The police department there will post the daily flag on their Facebook page. It is important to know these colors and check beforehand so your family can have a safe and happy day at the beach.

READ MORE: Texas Bill Could Drastically Change the Rights of Landlords and Tenants

READ MORE: Obey the Dark Sky Ordinance at This Secluded Texas Airbnb