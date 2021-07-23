Know this Guy? More Theft from Cars in South Tyler, Tyler Police Warn
Earlier this week, we shared with you that the Tyler Police Department sent out a warning to Tyler and East Texas residents to be extra vigilant about locking your vehicles when you're out and about shopping, eating out, or just hanging out. (You can read more about the warning they posted on their Facebook profile here.)
In addition though, you may want to make sure you're locking your car or truck even when you're at home.
Tyler Police said they've been receiving more reports of auto burglary as of late, and it looks as if the thieves are particularly interested in guns. Honestly, it might be a good idea to just go ahead remove any guns or valuables of any kind from your car--at least for the foreseeable future.
Apparently the East Texas criminal element is feeling extra desperate as of late. Please don't become a victim of their desperation.
Lock your cars, remove any valuable items from your vehicle, and please please please be aware of your surroundings. Always, but especially now. And be EXTRA careful in those public parking lots! Stay safe, my friend.