Earlier this week, we shared with you that the Tyler Police Department sent out a warning to Tyler and East Texas residents to be extra vigilant about locking your vehicles when you're out and about shopping, eating out, or just hanging out. (You can read more about the warning they posted on their Facebook profile here.)

In addition though, you may want to make sure you're locking your car or truck even when you're at home.

Get our free mobile app

Tyler Police said they've been receiving more reports of auto burglary as of late, and it looks as if the thieves are particularly interested in guns. Honestly, it might be a good idea to just go ahead remove any guns or valuables of any kind from your car--at least for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this week, on July 21, this guy was caught on camera breaking into several cars that were parked in a South Tyler neighborhood--specifically in the 800 block of Trenton, the 800 block of Barclay, and the 4400 block of Dorchester.

Unfortunately, we can't see this dude's face. However, if his clothing looks at all familiar, or if you have any knowledge of this happening from social media, friends, family, or even acquaintances--please reach out to Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833. Alternatively, you can call Detective Shine at 903-595-7210.

Apparently the East Texas criminal element is feeling extra desperate as of late. Please don't become a victim of their desperation.

Lock your cars, remove any valuable items from your vehicle, and please please please be aware of your surroundings. Always, but especially now. And be EXTRA careful in those public parking lots! Stay safe, my friend.

Illegal Cockfighting Ring Busted by Rusk County Sheriff's Office Recently the Rusk County Sheriff's Office shut down an illegal cockfighting ring that helped save 87 roosters.

The Killers Behind These 5 Texas Cold Cases Still Roam Free